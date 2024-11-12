Raya Contact Center (RACC) recorded a 128.2% year-on-year (YoY) leap in consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company for the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

The company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company reached EGP 312.505 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 136.951 million in the year-ago period.

The company also generated consolidated revenues of EGP 1.895 million in the January-September period of 2021, up from EGP 1.370 million in the same period of 2023.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, Raya posted net profits after tax amounting to EGP 192.569 million in the period from January 1st to September 30th, up from EGP 64.455 million in the same period of 2023.

Raya Contact Center is an Egypt-based company, operating with outsourcing services as well as a contact center, back office, inside sales, and professional services.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).