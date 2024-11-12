Arab Finance: Prime Holding’s (PRMH) consolidated net profits after tax hiked 22% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024 to EGP 25.287 million, compared to EGP 20.810 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the company’s financial statement.

The firm earned EGP 162.171 million in total operating revenues, up from EGP 139.668 million in the January-September period of 2023.

The firm achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 8.442 million, compared to EGP 4.107 million.

Prime Holding is an EGX-listed company, which provides investments and financial services for corporations, institutions, government entities, and individuals within Egypt and abroad.