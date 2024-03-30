Egypt - National Company for Housing for Professional Syndicates’ (NHPS) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has approved paying EGP 10 per share, or a total of EGP 160 million, in cash dividends to shareholders for 2023, as per a statement.

NHPS is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate development operations.

The company is organized into real estate and tourism segments.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).