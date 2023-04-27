Cairo – Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 15 per share for 2022.

Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend on 14 May 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the cash dividends on 15 April.

Last year, the EGX-listed firm posted consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 7.25 billion, higher by 51% than EGP 4.79 billion in 2021, including minority interest.

Sales hiked by 84% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 18.86 billion in 2022 from EGP 10.25 billion, while the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 31.67 from EGP 19.10 as of 31 December 2021.

Mopco recorded 148% YoY higher standalone net profits after tax at EGP 3.83 billion in 2022, compared to EGP 1.54 billion.

