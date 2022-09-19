Misr Hotels Company’s (MHOT) ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the distribution of cash dividends worth EGP 118.8 million or EGP 3 per share to shareholders for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 18th.

It is worth noting that the company has achieved a net profit after tax of EGP 350.608 million in the 12-month period ended June 30th, versus a net loss of EGP 183.29 million in FY 2020/2021.

Misr Hotels is an Egypt-based joint stock company engaged in tourism investment activities.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).