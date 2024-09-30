Cairo - The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Misr Chemical Industries greenlighted cash dividends of EGP 4 per share for the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

The shareholders approved the board’s dividends proposal on 28 September 2024, according to a bourse filing.

In March, the EGX-listed firm increased it issued and paid-up capital to EGP 438.75 million by granting half a free share for every original share funded from the profits of FY22/23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

