Misr Cement – Qena (MCQE) will distribute cash dividends worth EGP 0.5 per share to shareholders for 2023 in two installments, according to a filing.

Worth EGP 0.25 per share, the first installment will be paid on September 30th, whereas the second installment, amounting to EGP 0.5 per share, will be disbursed on November 28th.

The eligibility in cash payment to shareholders will be on a record date of September 25th.

Misr Cement – Qena is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement and cement-related products in Egypt and abroad.

The company is involved in the production and distribution of construction materials, as well as dealing in all types of construction supplies and equipment.

