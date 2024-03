Lotus for Agricultural Investments and Development’s net profits after tax increased 82.2% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to EGP 22.384 million, compared to EGP 12.282 million, as per a statement.

Meanwhile, sales registered EGP 226.935 million, up from EGP 118.209 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).