Kafr El Zayat Pesticides (KZPC) reported a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 142.45 million in the first half of (H1) 2023, rising by 80.28% from EGP 79.57 million in H1 2022, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 14th.

Moreover, the company achieved a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 141.10 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 73.974 million in the same period last year, according to the standalone financial statement.

Kafr El Zayat Pesticides and Chemicals Company is an Egypt-based company engaged in the agricultural chemicals sector. The Company is specialized in manufacturing and distributing pesticides and fertilizers, and other agricultural and health supplies.

