The net profits after tax of Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) stood at EGP 1.10 billion in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, an annual leap of 129% from EGP 481.94 million.

Operating revenues jumped by 65% to EGP 5.13 billion in 9M-22/23 from EGP 3.12 billion in 9M-21/22, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.93 as of 31 March 2023, higher by 129% than EGP 0.40 in the year-ago period.

In the first half (H1) of FY22/23, Kima registered a net profit after tax valued at EGP 604.44 million, an 82% year-on-year (YoY) surge from EGP 331.23 million.

