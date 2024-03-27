Golden Textiles and Clothes Wool (Goldentex) posted a 70.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax to EGP 82.593 million in 2023, compared to EGP 48.383 million, the company stated on March 27th.

Sales surged to EGP 700.007 million last year from EGP 366.195 million a year earlier.

Goldentex is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture of textile products. The company is involved in the processing and dyeing of wool, woolen blended synthetic fiber, and industrial yarn.

