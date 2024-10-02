Golden Pyramids Plaza generated standalone net profits after tax valued at $34.83 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, up year-on-year (YoY) from $12.04 million.

The revenues amounted to $40.58 million in the January-June 2024 period, compared to $45.77 million in H1-23, according to the consolidated financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.06 in the first six months (6M) of 2024, an annual rise from EGP 0.01.

Total assets reached $1.14 billion at the end of June 2024, versus $1.17 billion as of 31 December 2023.

