Cairo - The unaudited consolidated net profits of the Egyptian Media Production City Co (EMPC) grew by 66.27% on an annual basis during the first nine months (9M) of 2022 to EGP 158.49 million, compared to EGP 95.32 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) registered EGP 0.75 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 0.45 in 9M-21, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The company’s revenues reached EGP 465.21 million in January-September 2022, a yearly hike of 15.80% when compared to EGP 401.74 million.

As for the standalone business, the company achieved standalone profits of EGP 144.87 million in 9M-22, a 39.74% jump from EGP 103.67 million.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, EMPC logged consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 104.27 million, an annual surge of 32.91% from EGP 78.45 million.

Revenues went up by 9.38% to EGP 306.98 million in the first six months (6M) of 2022, compared to EGP 280.65 billion in the year-ago period.

