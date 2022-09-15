Cairo – Ekuity B.V. bought 53.76 million shares in Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceutical Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) for a total value of EGP 159.52 million, equivalent to an average share price of EGP 2.96.

Accordingly, Ekuity's stake in Rameda increased to 8.20% from 2.82%, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

EFG Hermes acted as a broker in the transaction.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2021, Rameda achieved a 41.4% annual increase in net profits to EGP 61.47 million from EGP 43.47 million.

In the meantime, revenues soared to EGP 537.77 million in H1-21 from EGP 437.46 million in H1-20.

