Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax of Edita Food Industries hit EGP 399.92 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, an annual leap of 146.20% from EGP 162.42 million, including minority interest.

The sales reached EGP 2.77 billion in Q1-23, higher by 78.30% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.55 billion, according to the income statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 0.56 in the first three months (3M) of 2023 from EGP 0.22 in Q1-22.

Standalone Financial Results

Edita posted an annual surge in standalone net profit after tax to EGP 327.17 million during January-March 2023, compared to EGP 169.72 million.

Non-consolidated revenues enlarged to EGP 2.24 billion during Q1-23 from EGP 1.29 billion in the year-ago period, while the basic and diluted EPS jumped to EGP 0.46 from EGP 0.23.

Last March, the EGX-listed firm announced cash dividends valued at EGP 400 million for 2022.

