Cairo – The board members of Canal Shipping Agencies agreed to increase the company’s capital to EGP 300 million from EGP 200 million.

The firm will issue one bonus share for every two owned shares, according to a bourse filing.

During fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, Canal Shipping Agencies logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 364.89 million, an annual rise from EGP 179.81 million.

Revenues increased to EGP 81.32 million in FY22/23 from EGP 74.26 million in FY21/22, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) surged to EGP 1.82 from EGP 0.89.

