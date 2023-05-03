Beltone Financial Holding’s (BTFH) consolidated net losses after tax rose 58.44% year on year to EGP 268.977 million in 2022 from EGP 169.762 million a year earlier, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 3rd.

Total operating revenue grew to EGP 367.439 last year from EGP 351.681 million in 2021.

As for the standalone financial statement, the company reported a net loss after tax of EGP 177.537 million in 2022, down from EGP 66.334 million in 2021.

Beltone is an Egypt-based company, which operates within the diversified financial sector focusing on investment banking and brokerage.

The company develops an online trading platform, called Beltone Trade, as well as provides brokerage services, asset management, investment banking, liquidity services in regional markets, and research and analysis services.

