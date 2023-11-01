Cairo – Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) registered EGP 423.23 million in consolidated net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

The registered net profits were higher by 6% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 398.60 million, according to the consolidated income statements.

Sales amounted to EGP 7.04 billion as of 30 September 2023, up 18% from EGP 5.94 billion a year earlier.

Standalone Financials

AMOC logged standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 352.54 million in Q1-23/24, marking a 2% YoY rise from EGP 346.34 million.

Non-consolidated sales increased by 19% to EGP 6.94 billion in July-September 2023 from EGP 5.85 billion during the same period in 2022.

In FY22/23, AMOC witnessed 11% higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.32 billion, compared to EGP 1.19 billion in FY21/22.

