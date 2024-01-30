Cairo – The net profits after taxes of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company increased by 23% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.21 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 1.79 billion as of 31 December 2022, according to the income statements.

Revenues amounted to EGP 2.48 billion in H1-23/24, marking a 25% rise from EGP 1.99 billion in H1-22/23.

During the July-September 2023 period, the company's net profits after tax hiked by 46.44% YoY to EGP 979.97 million from EGP 669.20 million, while the revenues surged by 29.53% YoY to EGP 1.10 billion from EGP 851.45 million.

