Egypt - Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services (KRDI) posted a 60.94% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2024, according to the firm’s financial indicators.

The company recorded standalone net profits of EGP 22.376 million in H1 2024, compared to EGP 13.904 million in H1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues rose 14.16% YoY, hitting EGP 77.704 million during the January-June period of 2024, versus EGP 68.066 million.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th 2021 that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

