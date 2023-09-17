Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies’ (AIVC) consolidated net losses attributable to the holding company fell 68.8% year on year (YoY) in the six months to July 2023, as per the company’s financial statements.

Consolidated net losses amounted to $1.472 million from February through July, compared to $4.717 million during the same period of 2022.

The company logged $108.001 million in revenues in the six-month period, down from $ 110.78 million over the same period of last year.

As for standalone results, the company recorded $3.597 million in net losses in the six-month period ended on July 31st, a 74% yearly decrease from $13.83 million.

Meanwhile, it incurred $2.592 million in net operating losses, up from $2.322 million from February to July in 2022.

Arafa is an Egypt-based holding company engaged in financial and management consulting, and investment activities. The company is organized into three business segments: retail, apparel and tailoring, and textiles. It operates through managing and administrating its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

