Cairo – he shareholders of Abu Qir Fertilizers greenlighted a cash dividend of EGP 7 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The approved cash dividends will be distributed over three installments, according to a bourse filing.

Abu Qir Fertilizers will pay out EGP 2 and EGP 3 per share on 26 October and 28 December 2023, respectively.

Meanwhile, the third tranche will be disbursed at EGP 2 per share on 21 January 2024.

The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Abu Qir Fertilizers passed the dividends proposal on 30 September.

During the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the company’s net profits amounted to EGP 14.64 billion, an annual surge of 61.70% from EGP 9.05 billion.

Sales enlarged by 32.01%to EGP 21.55 billion in FY-22/23 from EGP 16.33 billion a year earlier, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) hiked by 61.23% to EGP 9.69 from EGP 6.01.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

