The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices showed an upward trend on Monday, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.169 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 3.10%, finishing the session at 30,445.2 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 2.07% to close at 7,682.27 points, while the EGX100 index increased by 2.49%, ending the session at 10,455.87 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added 3.39%, concluding the session at 3,187.79 points.

Trading volume amounted to 736.823 million shares exchanged through 121,730 transactions at a turnover of EGP 4.246 billion.

Retail investors controlled 75.29% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 24.7% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 93.64% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.25% and 3.11%, respectively.

Arab and non-Arab foreign investors were net purchasers with EGP 14.935 million and EGP 3.422 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 18.357 million.

