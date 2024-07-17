The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing an increase of EGP 15.9 million for Fitness Prime Health Clubs’ issued and paid-up capital, the EGX disclosed on July 17th.

This increase is distributed over 31.8 million shares, equivalent to 0.24-for-1 bonus shares, at a par value of EGP 0.5 per share.

Thus, the capital will be increased to EGP 82.15 million from EGP 66.25 million.

The 0.24-for-1 bonus shares will be distributed, with eligibility in distribution to shareholders until a record date of July 17th.

The company's capital after the increase will be listed on the EGX's database on July 18th.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).