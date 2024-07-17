The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has authorized listing an increase of EGP 146.25 million for Misr Chemical Industries Company’s issued and paid-up capital, according to a disclosure on July 10th.

Accordingly, the capital will be raised from EGP 292.5 million to EGP 438.75 million after the issuance of 36.563 million shares, equivalent to 0.5-for-1 bonus shares, at a nominal value of EGP 4 per share.

Hence, the company will distribute the 0.5-for-1 bonus shares, with eligibility to shareholders until a record date of July 17th.

The company's capital after the increase will be listed on the EGX's database on July 18th.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

