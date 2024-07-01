Cairo – EFG Hermes, a subsidiary of EFG Holding, closed a short-term note issuance valued at EGP 433 million for a one-year term for EFG Corp-Solutions, a subsidiary of EFG Finance.

This transaction is considered the first of its kind for EFG Corp-Solutions, according to a press release.

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor, transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger for the issuance.

The offering attracted a wide range of investors, including asset managers, insurance companies, and a corporate client.

Talal El-Ayat, CEO of EFG Corp-Solutions, said: “This achievement is a significant milestone for EFG Corp-Solutions and demonstrates our capability to attract diverse investors.”

“We look forward to leveraging this momentum to further expand our footprint and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders,” El-Ayat added.

This transaction comes as the latest in a string of debt issuances advised on by EFG Hermes in the region, as the company recently concluded advisory on the issuance of a senior unsecured short-term note for the Hermes Securities Brokerage Company (HSB).

