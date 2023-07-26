Dubai’s Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du) has announced 397 million dirhams ($108 million) net profit for Q2 2023, up 31.2% on 2022.

CEO Fahad Al Hassawi said Du had added 13,000 mobile postpaid customers and 5,000 home wireless and fibre clients during the period. Strategic, commercial and investment initiatives had yielded growth of 8.9%, he said in a Dubai Financial Market (DFM) statement Wednesday.

Revenue reached AED 3.347 billion in Q2 2023, up by 6.7%.

The board approved an interim dividend of AED 0.13 on Tuesday.

Financial results showed profit for H1 2023 of AED 767.6 million, up from AED 613.9 million year-on-year, while revenue reached AED 6.787 billion, up from AED 6.265 billion.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

