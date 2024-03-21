Dubai-listed Amanat Holdings has appointed John Ireland as its new CEO, effectively immediately, according to a disclosure on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Wednesday.

Ireland has been serving as acting CEO of the firm since March 2023. The CEO position was vacated last year by Mohamad Hamade, following a six-year term.

Amanat, a healthcare and education investment company, also said it will name its new Chief Financial Officer in due course.

The company has credited Ireland’s leadership for the “record” financial performance last year, which saw Amanat’s profit rise by 39% year-on-year to AED 155 million ($42.2 million).

Ireland said his focus will be on “driving value creation and monetisation efforts” to achieve long-term returns for the company.

Amanat has a portfolio of healthcare and education assets.

