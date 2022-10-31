Dubai – Dubai Financial Market Company (DFM) posted a 133% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit attributable to the equityholders to AED 88.98 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus AED 38.13 million.

Total income reached AED 240.17 million in the January-September 2022 period, up from AED 185.72 million in 9M-21, according to the income statements.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) settled at AED 0.011 in 9M-22, higher than AED 0.004 during the same period a year earlier.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the UAE-based firm turned to net profits attributable to the owners worth AED 25.63 million, against net losses of AED 634,000 in Q3-21.

Furthermore, the basic and diluted EPS stood at 0.0032 in Q3-22, compared to a loss per share of AED 0.0001 in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the Q3-22 total income surged to AED 74.76 million from AED 47.09 million in Q3-21.

Helal Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said: "Increasing investor interest and activity is a testament to the dynamism and growth of Dubai’s capital markets. This is illustrated by the DFM being one of the most active listing venues globally right now."

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profit attributable to the shareholders of DFM amounted to AED 63.35 million, a jump of 63% from AED 38.76 million in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).