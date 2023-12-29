DUBAI – The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has witnessed the execution of a large direct deal on the shares of Ekttitab Holding with a total value of AED3.78 million.

According to DFM data, the deal was executed on 14.4 million shares at an execution price of AED 0.26. Ekttitab Holding shares closed today at AED 0.21, up 0.95 percent.

Large (automated) deals are offered by local markets to investors and brokerage firms, enabling the completion of such deals on the shares of a listed company without being bound by the price range limits in force in the market.

Large direct deals executed do not affect the closing price of the shares of the company concerned or the general index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session or during the last 52 weeks.