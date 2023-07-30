Dubai Financial Market Company (DFM) posted AED 112.17 million in net profit attributable to the shareholders during the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual hike of 77% from AED 63.35 million.

Total income hit AED 218.11 million as of 30 June 2023, up year-on-year (Yoy) from AED 165.41 million, according to the financial results.

In the first six months (6M) of 2023, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.014, higher than AED 0.008 in the year-ago period.

Financial Results for Q2-23

The net profits attributable to the owners reached AED 76.58 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, versus AED 35.89 million in the April-June 2022 period.

The total income widened to AED 128.01 million in Q2-23 from AED 85.98 million in Q2-22, while the basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 0.009 from AED 0.005.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, highlighted: “Foreign investors maintained a strong presence, accounting for 48% of the trading value during H1-23, with net purchases amounting to AED 3.27 billion.”

“Their share in market capitalization reached 20% by the end of June 2023. In addition, institutional investors had a significant share of 57% of the trading value, with net purchases of AED 630 million,” Ali continued.

In January-March 2023, DFM recorded net attributable to the shareholders valued at AED 35.59 million, higher by 30% YoY than AED 27.45 million.

