The Dubai Financial Market has rolled out more futures contracts to further expand its product offering in a bid to draw more investments.

The latest products are equity futures contracts on single stocks of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and GFH Financial Group, the local bourse announced on Monday.

Dubai’s power and water company started trading on the DFM last April, following an international public offering (IPO) that raised $6.1 billion.

The new launch brings the number of DFM-listed companies with futures contracts on individual stocks to 12, with tenures of 1, 2 and 3 months.

The DFM introduced its equity futures trading platform in October 2020 to diversify investment options for local and overseas investors.

