The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Thursday’s trading session higher by 18.45 points (0.42%) at 4,364.87 points.

A total of 96.06 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 320 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 37.82 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 17.88 million shares.

International Financial Advisors Holding (IFA) topped the risers with 14.92%, whereas Al Firdous Holding headed the fallers with 4.02%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.161% to 9,307.72 points.

The turnover hit AED 1.01 billion through the exchange of 291.85 million shares, while the market cap value amounted to AED 2.83 trillion.

Apex Investment, which led the risers with 4.74%, dominated the trading volume with 38.88 million shares.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 176.95 million.

NMDC Energy headed the losers with 5.97%.

