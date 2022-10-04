Riyadh - Derayah Financial announced cash dividends distribution of SAR 17.20 million to the unitholders of Derayah REIT for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.

The firm will pay out SAR 0.16 per unit, representing 1.91% of the net assets value as of 30 June 2022, for 107.50 million units, according to a bourse disclosure.

Additionally, the entitlement date of the dividend distribution will be at the closing of 16 October trading session, whereas the payment date will be on 13 November.

Last August, Derayah Financial disbursed a total of SAR 19.35 million as dividends for Q2-22.

Source:Mubasher

