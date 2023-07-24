Dar Al Takaful has obtained the regulatory approvals to change its name to Watania International Holding, according to a press release.

The trading symbol on the Dubai stock exchange will be WATANIA, instead of DARALTAKAFUL, starting from 26 July 2023.

Meanwhile, the first trading day for the new company name and trading symbol will effectively be on 27 July.

The shareholders of Dar Al Takaful passed the rebranding last March after the firm’s merger with National Takaful Company (Watania).

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Dar Al Takaful incurred accumulated losses valued at AED 53.70 million, which represented 20.60% of the paid-up capital.

