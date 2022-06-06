Canada's main stock index was on course to open higher on Monday, supported by firmer crude oil and gold prices as well as an upbeat mood on Wall Street.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.6% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices hit $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July and amid doubts that an increased OPEC+ monthly output target will help ease tight supply. Gold prices edged higher, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.2% lower at 20,790.73 on Friday.

Dow e-minis were up 262 points, or 0.8% at 6:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 43.5 points, or 1.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 180.5 points, or 1.44%, as a report of Beijing regulators concluding a year-long probe into Didi Global lifted shares of other NY-listed China stocks.

Air Canada is expecting a demand for flights between Canada and the Asia-Pacific to recover to a near pre-pandemic level by December next year, a top regional executive said on Saturday.

