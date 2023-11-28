Egypt - Arab Finance Information Technology, in collaboration with Dahab Masr, AF Securities, and the Opetagolio artificial intelligence platform, today launched its electronic application, GuROW, which specializes in investing through artificial intelligence technologies.

The goal of the GuROW application is to empower a new generation of young investors by providing them with access to a wide range of investment tools and developing the Egyptian investment market using the latest technological advancements.

During the application’s launch press conference, Mohamed Radwan, founder of the GuROW application and managing director of Arab Finance, stated that “GuROW provides investors with an integrated service to stay informed about all the prices of goods and services available on the website of the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support and Decision Center, through a partnership concluded with the centre.”

Radwan emphasized that the application offers gold investment through the “Dahab Masr” platform, as well as Egyptian stock investment through the AF Securities Trading Company.

Fady Kamel, CEO of Dahab Masr, highlighted the significance of this partnership, calling it a crucial step in a long-standing path of cooperation between the two companies. Dahab Masr will collaborate with GuROW to provide detailed data and real-time updates on gold prices, assisting investors in making informed decisions and expanding the adoption of financial technology in this investment market in the future.

Shehab Marzban, a member of the Board of Directors and an investor in Opetagolio, emphasized that Arab Finance, through the “GuROW” application, provides a distinguished platform to leverage the power of Opetagolio’s services.

O Portfolio utilizes digital technology and mathematical algorithms to determine investment portfolios tailored to client’s priorities and needs, considering risk tolerance, expected returns, and required liquidity. This enables a broad segment of individuals to access various savings and investment options through FRA-licensed companies.

