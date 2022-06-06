Riyadh – The board of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company has recommended a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 45% of the capital, for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 4.50 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 540 million, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company achieved net profits before Zakat worth SAR 137.95 million, down 21.35% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 175.41 million.

