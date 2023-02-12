Banque Saudi Fransi witnessed a 3.62% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to SAR 3.57 billion in 2022 from SAR 3.45 billion, according to the income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) inched up to SAR 2.79 last year from SAR 2.70 in the January-December 2021 period.

The clients’ deposits amounted to SAR 157.59 billion during the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, higher by 11.02% YoY than SAR 141.95 billion.

Meanwhile, the Saudi lender reported assets of SAR 232.07 billion in 2022, up 7.54% YoY from SAR 215.80 billion.

Additionally, the investments grew by 1.50% to SAR 44.51 billion in 2022, versus SAR 43.85 billion a year earlier.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the listed bank’s net profits surged by 8.75% to SAR 2.67 billion, compared to SAR 2.45 billion in 9M-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).