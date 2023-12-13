UAE – The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority signed a deal to enhance cooperation across different areas, including digital connectivity and data exchange.

The collaboration aims to reinforce service excellence and improve the overall customer experience for Emiratis, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the two entities will implement joint projects to strengthen digital connectivity.

This will streamline the processes used for accessing data of Emirati investors on ADX who benefit from Abu Dhabi Housing programmes with efficiency and adherence to the highest data security standards.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO of ADX, said: “This agreement aims to enhance services for Emirati Nationals, facilitating efficient data sharing and maintaining common standards of openness and confidentiality.”

Ahmed Badr Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Housing Benefits Allocation Sector of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, highlighted that the partnership seeks to maintain a centralised database that links these entities, which will provide the best customer experience for UAE nationals.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

