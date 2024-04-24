Cairo – Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork posted a consolidated net profit of EGP 344.36 million in 2023, up from EGP 113.11 million a year earlier.

Revenues surged to EGP 2.55 billion last year from EGP 1.57 billion in 2022, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 5.50 in 2023, up from EGP 1.75 the year before.

Standalone Financials

The company’s standalone net profit jumped to EGP 332.23 million last year from EGP 139.40 million in 2022.

Revenues leapt to EGP 2.07 billion in 2023 from EGP 1.29 billion a year earlier.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, Acrow Misr consolidated a net profit of EGP 235.80 million, versus EGP 54.28 million in the comparative period of 2022.

