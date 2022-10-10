Shares of the UAE-based private healthcare service provider Burjeel Holdings, which listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday, closed the session at AED2.31 ($0.62), up 15.5% to its listing price.

The company raised 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.49 million) after offering a 11% stake in an IPO. The offering saw significant demand from investors in the UAE and the region, amounting to over AED 32 billion, implying an oversubscription level of 29 times.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com