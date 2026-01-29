Blackstone expects its large ‍IPO pipeline ‍for 2026 to ​be concentrated in the ⁠corporate space and most activity to ⁠be in ‌the United States with some in ⁠India, president and chief operating officer Jon Gray said on Thursday.

"It ⁠feels like 2013/14, ​where you had that four or ‍five year hibernation period, the ​markets reopened and we took a bunch of companies public," Gray said on a conference call.

Gray said there would be a focus on energy and ⁠electricity companies and the "picks ‌and shovels" around that.

(Reporting by Arasu ‌Kannagi ⁠Basil in Bengaluru and Isla ⁠Binnie in New York)