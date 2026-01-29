PHOTO
Blackstone expects its large IPO pipeline for 2026 to be concentrated in the corporate space and most activity to be in the United States with some in India, president and chief operating officer Jon Gray said on Thursday.
"It feels like 2013/14, where you had that four or five year hibernation period, the markets reopened and we took a bunch of companies public," Gray said on a conference call.
Gray said there would be a focus on energy and electricity companies and the "picks and shovels" around that.
(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru and Isla Binnie in New York)