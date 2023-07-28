Abu Dhabi-based specialty chemicals company Borouge Plc said net profit for the second quarter of 2023 declined 53% to $231 million from $490 million a year ago due to a fall in average sales prices.

Total revenue fell 25% to $1.41 billion in the April to June period from $1.87 billion a year earlier, it said on Friday in a regulatory filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange where its shares trade.

Average selling prices of polyethylene dropped to 23.2% year-on-year (YoY) $1,166 per tonne, while polypropylene prices fell 27% YoY to $1,041 per tonne in Q2 2023.

Borouge’s board endorsed a $650 million interim dividend for the first half and affirmed a total dividend payout of $1.3 billion for 2023.

