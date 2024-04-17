Abu Dhabi – The general assembly of Abu Dhabi Aviation Company approved cash dividends valued at AED 111.19 million for 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The shareholders greenlighted cash dividends, which represent 20% of the company’s capital, during their meeting held on 17 April 2024.

The last entitlement and payment dates for the annual dividends will be 24 April and 16 May 2024, respectively.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the listed group recorded 19.54% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits.

Revenues jumped by 29.04% to AED 2.62 billion last year from AED 2.03 billion in 2022.

