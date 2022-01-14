HAMBURG - Egypt’s Delta Sugar Company has issued an international tender to buy an estimated 80,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Sunday, Jan. 16.

One consignment of 50,000 tonnes and one of 30,000 tonnes were sought with buying interest generated by the recent fall in sugar futures which hit 5-1/2 month lows in early January, traders said.

