Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Mansoura Poultry has agreed on an issued capital increase to EGP 97.44 million from EGP 81.2 million, which will be financed from 2020 profits.

The company will increase its capital through bonus shares of one share for every five shares, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first half (H1) of 2021, the company recorded net losses of EGP 8.86 million, against EGP 17.01 million net profits in the year-ago period.