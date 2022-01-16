PHOTO
Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Mansoura Poultry has agreed on an issued capital increase to EGP 97.44 million from EGP 81.2 million, which will be financed from 2020 profits.
The company will increase its capital through bonus shares of one share for every five shares, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
It is noteworthy to mention that during the first half (H1) of 2021, the company recorded net losses of EGP 8.86 million, against EGP 17.01 million net profits in the year-ago period.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.