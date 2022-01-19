PHOTO
Cairo – Egypt Free Shops achieved a surge of 41.9% in its standalone net profits after tax to EGP 95.38 million during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, compared to EGP 67.20 million in H1-20/21.
Sales increased to EGP 460.94 million in July-December 2021 from EGP 348.89 million in the corresponding six months a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.
During the second quarter (Q2) of FY21/22, Egypt Free Shops posted net profits worth EGP 48.99 million, compared to EGP 44.14 million in Q2-20/21.
Sales in Q2-21/22, which ended on 31 December 2021, amounted to EGP 228.72 million, up from EGP 207.57 million during the same three months in the previous year.
During Q1-21/22, the company’s standalone net profits soared jumped to EGP 46.38 million from EGP 23.05 million in July-September 2020.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.