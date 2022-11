NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling was steady on Monday but was forecast to ease due to increased importer dollar demand from the energy sector, traders said.

At 0807 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.30/50 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 122.25/45.

In early Monday trade, the shilling hit a new all-time low of 122.35/55 before recouping some of its losses, according to Refinitiv data.

