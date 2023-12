The Kenyan shilling was little changed in thin trade on Monday, after stabilising last week when the central bank hiked its main interest rate to try to halt its slide.

At 1108 GMT, the shilling was trading at 153.25/45 per U.S. dollar compared to its Friday's close of 153.20/40, LSEG data showed.

The shilling has lost about 19.5% against the dollar this year and has struck repeated record lows along the way.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)